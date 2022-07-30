Grand Drive breeding livestock results

\n\n\n\n\nThe Grand Champion Percentage Doe was exhibited by Macie Elliott, Ross County.\n\n\n\nThe Res. Grand Champion Percentage Doe was exhibited by Bailey Brumfield, Ross County.\n\n\n\nThe Grand Champion Fullblood Doe was exhibited by Bailey Brumfield, Ross County.\n\n\n\nThe Res. Grand Champion Fullblood Doe was exhibited by Macie Elliott, Ross County.\n\n\n\nThe Grand Champion Fullblood Buck was exhibited by Macie Elliott, Ross County.\n\n\n\nThe Res. Champion Fullblood Buck was exhibited by Makayla Morris.\n\n\n\nThe Supreme Champion Ewe was a Natural Colored exhibited by Bradyn Wolf, Wyandot County.\n\n\n\nThe Res. Champion Ewe was a Shropshire exhibited by Luke Raudebaugh. \n\n\n\nThe Grand Champion Breeding Gilt was a Yorkshire exhibited by Kylie Locke, Clark County.\n\n\n\nThe Res. Champion Breeding Gilt was a Yorkshire exhibited by Karlie Miller.\n\n\n\nThe Champion Supreme Breeding Heifer was a Maintainer exhibited by Hannah Schaub, Auglaize County. \n\n\n\nThe Res. Champion Supreme Breeding Heifer was a Simmental exhibited by Mackenzie Neal, Preble County.\n