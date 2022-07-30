       

Grand Drive breeding livestock results

July 30, 2022 2022 Ohio State Fair, Livestock Leave a comment

The Grand Champion Percentage Doe was exhibited by Macie Elliott, Ross County.
The Res. Grand Champion Percentage Doe was exhibited by Bailey Brumfield, Ross County.
The Grand Champion Fullblood Doe was exhibited by Bailey Brumfield, Ross County.
The Res. Grand Champion Fullblood Doe was exhibited by Macie Elliott, Ross County.
The Grand Champion Fullblood Buck was exhibited by Macie Elliott, Ross County.
The Res. Champion Fullblood Buck was exhibited by Makayla Morris.
The Supreme Champion Ewe was a Natural Colored exhibited by Bradyn Wolf, Wyandot County.
The Res. Champion Ewe was a Shropshire exhibited by Luke Raudebaugh.
The Grand Champion Breeding Gilt was a Yorkshire exhibited by Kylie Locke, Clark County.
The Res. Champion Breeding Gilt was a Yorkshire exhibited by Karlie Miller.
The Champion Supreme Breeding Heifer was a Maintainer exhibited by Hannah Schaub, Auglaize County.
The Res. Champion Supreme Breeding Heifer was a Simmental exhibited by Mackenzie Neal, Preble County.

