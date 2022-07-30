Junior Breeding Sheep results

2022 Ohio State Fair Grand Drive
Rams
Cheviot: Jase Ritchey
Columbia: Courtney Copeland
Corriedale: Caleb Sachs
Dorper: Kellen Algire
Polled Dorset: Emily Stevens
Horned Dorset: Keaton Snipes
Hampshire: Blake Martin
Lincoln: Mallory Johnson
Merino: Emily Smith
Natural Colored: Laurie Baughman
Oxford: Jacob Lansing
Rambouillet: Chase Carpenter
Shropshire: Luke Raudebaugh
Southdown: Ephraim Fowler
Suffolk: Noah Mcallister
AOB Meat: Lauren Julian
AOB Wool: Josie Baird
2022 Ohio State Fair Grand Drive
Ewes
Cheviot: Victoria Kovacs
Columbia: Courtney Copeland
Corriedale: Carter Heibertshausen
Dorper: Kellen Algire
Polled Dorset: Tate Stevens
Horned Dorset: Campbell Reese
Hampshire: Blake Martin
Lincoln: Laurie Baughman
Merino: Megan Inbody
Montadale: Brianna Moeller
Natural Colored: Brayden Wolf
Oxford: Victoria Kovacs
Rambouillet: Chase Carpenter
Shropshire: Luke Raudebaugh
Southdown: Ephraim Fowler
Suffolk: Emily Stevens
Tunis: Madison Feehan
AOB Meat: Audrey Julian
AOB Wool: Josie Baird