       

Junior Breeding Sheep results

July 30, 2022 2022 Ohio State Fair Leave a comment

2022 Ohio State Fair Grand Drive

Rams

Cheviot: Jase Ritchey

Columbia: Courtney Copeland

Corriedale: Caleb Sachs

Dorper: Kellen Algire

Polled Dorset: Emily Stevens

Horned Dorset: Keaton Snipes

Hampshire: Blake Martin

Lincoln: Mallory Johnson

Merino: Emily Smith

Natural Colored: Laurie Baughman

Oxford: Jacob Lansing

Rambouillet: Chase Carpenter

Shropshire: Luke Raudebaugh

Southdown: Ephraim Fowler

Suffolk: Noah Mcallister

AOB Meat: Lauren Julian

AOB Wool: Josie Baird

Ewes

Cheviot: Victoria Kovacs

Columbia: Courtney Copeland

Corriedale: Carter Heibertshausen

Dorper: Kellen Algire

Polled Dorset: Tate Stevens

Horned Dorset: Campbell Reese

Hampshire: Blake Martin

Lincoln: Laurie Baughman

Merino: Megan Inbody

Montadale: Brianna Moeller

Natural Colored: Brayden Wolf

Oxford: Victoria Kovacs

Rambouillet: Chase Carpenter

Shropshire: Luke Raudebaugh

Southdown: Ephraim Fowler

Suffolk: Emily Stevens

Tunis: Madison Feehan

AOB Meat: Audrey Julian

AOB Wool: Josie Baird            

