Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 11, 2022

A mostly dry week lies ahead of us. We start with plenty of sun today. However, there is a system working out of the upper Midwest and into MI today that will throw some clouds our way perhaps late in the day. Most of the moisture associated with this system will stay in MI, and then down into northern IL and northern IN. That moisture looks to get mostly wrung out before it arrives here. Still, we wont rule out a few showers this evening in west central and NW Ohio, but most of the rest of the state just sees clouds or at most a sprinkle or two. Areas that do see rain will be limited to a few hundredths to a tenth or two, and all of this ends up with no more than 15% coverage of Ohio.

We are sunny and dry the rest of the week. Temps may be a little cooler tomorrow and Wednesday and then they build through the last half of the week and weekend. Humidity values may climb a bit too. Ultimately, our next good chance of rain may hold off until this coming Sunday, where we can see a few hundredths to 8″ with coverage 60% of the state. Most of that moisture comes in the pre-dawn to midday hours, and the best threat will be in NW Ohio. Honestly, Sunday afternoon turns out just fine.

Next week is sunny, and dry again from Monday through Thursday. Temps will be above normal. The map below shows combined 10 day rain potential for the state from today through next Thursday. We definitely will under go net drying through this period, and that moisture we got last week is going to have to tide us over for a while.