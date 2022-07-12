Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 12, 2022

Share Facebook

A bit of moisture flared up overnight to our west and north, giving some sporadic shower activity to parts of Ohio. This morning we may see a few lingering showers in far SW or south central OH, but otherwise are embarking on a dry pattern to finish this week and start the weekend. We will turn out partly to mostly sunny and dry today, and then stay sunny and dry through Saturday. One hiccup may come tomorrow night, as a few scattered showers try to come off of Lake Erie into northern tier counties of the state. Those showers are not significant, and will be mostly a few hundredths to a few tenths and only 30% coverage. The entire rest of the period and state will be dry.

Our next good round of moisture comes Sunday with scattered showers and storms trying to work across the state in the afternoon and through into midday Monday. Rain totals can be .1″-1″ with coverage at 75% of Ohio. There may be a threat for some stronger thunderstorms monday morning again near the Lake Erie shoreline in NE Ohio. Otherwise we the rains will be fairly gentle and beneficial. The map below shows rain chances in the 24 hour period from noon Sunday to noon monday.

The pattern swings back dry for the balance of next week. We are hotter and more humid in that stretch. This forecast is one that produces net drying, as we are going to have to make it through the next 10 days to 2 weeks on the rains that fell last night and the rains that come Sunday, and with the crop stages we are in, that will not be enough.