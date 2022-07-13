Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 13, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sunny and dry for most of the rest of the week. We will put a little asterisk on that. Today, we do see another round of light moisture moving across MI and into Ontario. This afternoon and evening, a bit of that may try and make a run into northern tier counties of Ohio. We think US 20 will hold most of it, but will say down to US 30 we need to keep an eye out for a few hundredths to a tenth or two this afternoon. Otherwise, the state is dry today. Sunny, pleasant and dry weather continues tomorrow through Saturday.

A frontal boundary will move across the state on Sunday and moisture lingers through monday morning. This front looks a little more impressive this morning, and we are raising rain totals a bit, looking for .25″-2″ over 100% of Ohio from sunrise Sunday morning through noon Monday. This will be good rain, and the best threat of thunderstorms or heavier rain will be in central OH. The map below shows how our potential is shaping up this morning. However, we will be more impressed if this system can hold together to this level as we get closer to the event, so we will be watching closely over the next few days.

We swing back to sunny, warm and dry weather for monday afternoon all the way through next Friday. Humidity levels will be elevated next week, and we may have more clouds and instability around at times, but right now we see very little organization for the week, and that is why we are trending drier again. In fact, an upper level ridge is dominant by the end of next week in the plains, and we see only a minor system in the upper Midwest next Friday afternoon. Our concern is that we see dry weather extend all the way through the 11-16 day forecast window, and temps elevate at the end of the month as well.