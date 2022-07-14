Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 14, 2022

Share Facebook

Dry today through Saturday. A minor disturbance of showers and storms coming out of IL tomorrow will move through IN, but runs out of gas before getting here. We may need to keep an eye on the sky overnight Friday night into early Saturday morning for a renegade shower in far SW OH, but really we think we turn out dry all the way through. Temps will be above normal, but humidity stays low, at least the next 2 days.

A frontal complex arrives Sunday. Rain and thunderstorms from Sunday morning through Monday can bring rain totals of .25″-2.5″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. This will be good rain event, but the heaviest rain totals will be limited in coverage and will be confined mostly to central Ohio. The map below shows rain totals over the Sunday-monday period.

The rest of next week is sunny, hot and dry. Humidity values stay up over the period. We will be rain free from tuesday through at least Saturday. Drying will happen quickly through the week, and much of the moisture that falls this weekend will be used by crops nearing peak uptake stages. The extended period looks to feature a large, upper level ridge over the plains and western corn belt. This may provide a more active precipitation track across the Great Lakes and ECB, but we are not counting on that just yet. Temps will stay elevated through the end of the month.