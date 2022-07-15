Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 15, 2022

Share Facebook

We are seeing a slight shift east in moisture over the next couple of days. Strong or heavy moisture is not likely, but it looks like we end up with slightly better chances of moisture overnight and tomorrow. Our chances look decent for moisture still Sunday night through Monday, but the focus of the heavier potential will be farther east. Then next week we are putting in some moisture chances for overnight Wednesday night.

Today we will be sunny for most of the daytime hours, with clouds building this evening. Shower chances ramp up as we get closer to midnight, and then showers linger off and on through tomorrow, but will be spotty in nature. Moisture tonight and tomorrow can be a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 60%. We are dry to start Sunday, but showers come back late afternoon and continue overnight through Monday. Thunderstorms are likely in that period, especially over eastern Ohio. Rain totals for the event in the west will be a few hundredths to half an inch, while we can see .1″-2″ in the east. The map below shows rain potential from overnight Sunday night through Monday.

Next week gets hotter and more humid as the week rolls on. We are mostly dry, but have to watch for scattered showers overnight Wednesday night into Thursday, with 50% coverage and totals up to .4″. Then we continue to see temps build through the end of the week and no moisture is expected from Thursday afternoon through the weekend.