Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 18, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Moisture will be moving out of Ohio today as a system that brought rain over the weekend moves off to the east and north. Scattered showers will linger south of a line from Cleveland to Cincinnati today, but totals will drop off as the day progresses as well. We will see sun break through the clouds first in NW Ohio and then over the rest of the state as the rain leaves, finally seeing some clearing overnight tonight in far east and southeast areas. We dry down overnight and tomorrow looks sunny and warm.

Wednesday starts with sun, but clouds build back and we will be dealing with some showers over the state late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Rain totals can be from a tenth or two up to nearly an inch if thunderstorms come together. This system is riding the top of an upper level ridge through WI, MI and into Ontario, while sliding south the farther east it goes. That brings rain to Ohio, while leaving our neighbors to the west dry. The map below shows 24 hour rains from late Wednesday into Thursday afternoon. By Thursday afternoon we will be clearing and drying down again.

We are sunny, warm and dry for the rest of the week and most of the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be well above normal for daytime highs. Sunday afternoon showers can return to the state, but will be somewhat hit and miss. From I-70 north we can see a few hundredths to .4″ and 80% coverage. But, overnight Sunday night and monday morning through midday, a few clusters of thunderstorms may try and break out in central and southern Ohio, bringing rain totals of .1″-1.25″, but coverage of only 20%.

The rest of next week will be dry from monday afternoon through Thursday. Temps stay warm, humidity values elevated.