Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 19, 2022

We will turn hotter and more humid over the coming days in Ohio. We are dry today with full sunshine and start the same way tomorrow. However, we do have a disturbance moving out of WI and across MI tomorrow that will likely spread some showers into Ohio overnight tomorrow night through Thursday midday. Rain totals in that period can be .1″-1″ but we limit coverage to about 40% of the state. The map below shows rain potential tomorrow night through the first part of Thursday.

Sunshine returns Thursday afternoon, and we continue to get warmer and more humid through the end of the week. Temps will be well above normal with high heat indices as well. We stay dry through Sunday, with clouds increasing late Sunday afternoon.

Rain and thunderstorms return after midnight Sunday night through most of monday. Rain totals can be .25″-1″ with coverage at 100% of the state. The map below shows rain totals as we start off next week. Then we stay mostly dry for tuesday through Friday, although heat based instability will trigger a few scattered thunderstorms just to our north or south, and we will need to keep an eye out for any signs that those want to take a run at us anywhere.