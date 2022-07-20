Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 20, 2022

Share Facebook

Very warm and very humid weather dominates over Ohio today, but we do see more clouds. Those clouds thicken through the day as a disturbance moving through MI and Ontario sags farther south and east this afternoon. Because of that, we are projecting showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and overnight over about half the state with rain totals at .1″-1″. The best activity will be in central parts of the state. The map below shows our rain potential in the next 24 hours.

Tomorrow we turn out sunny, hot, humid and precipitation free. That pattern holds through the weekend. It will be very muggy, and not very nice feeling outside. However, with the rain we see today, this is a weather pattern that corn will find quite pleasing.

Our next chance of good rain will come after midnight Sunday night through monday afternoon. A frontal boundary will sag through the state and trigger showers and thunderstorms. Rain totals can be .1″-1.25″ and coverage will push 80%. That moisture and front initiates a more active pattern for tuesday through Thursday morning, with another threat of rain tuesday night and Wednesday. That second wave produces half to 2+” rain totals and coverage at 75%. The map below shows potential cumulative rain totals for the midnight Sunday through midnight Wednesday period.

Dry weather is back for next Thursday, Friday and likely Saturday, with above normal temps and high humidity once again.