       

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 21, 2022

Drier weather emerges over the state today and will dominate through the weekend. Temps will remain very warm to hot and humidity levels will be high, resulting in a very oppressive feel to our weather pattern.

Our next chance of rain comes after midnight Sunday and continues into monday afternoon. Rain and thunderstorms are likely and will bring .25″-1.5″ and coverage at 80%. WE take a break for Tuesday, then rain and thunderstorms return on Wednesday with another .25″-2″ and 90% coverage through Thursday mid to late afternoon. The map below shows combined rain potential out of both waves for the period starting at midnight Sunday night and going through Thursday.

We swing the pattern back to sunny, warm and dry to finish the month of July next Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temps will be above normal.

