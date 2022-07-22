Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 22, 2022

Share Facebook

We are still on track to be sunny, hot and mostly dry through the weekend. Today temps will be warmer than yesterday and humidity levels roughly the same. Heat and humidity hold through Sunday. That heat and humidity can promote some instability on Saturday, and we have to keep an eye out for a few thunderstorms popping up, particularly in SW Ohio. The rest of the state does not really see a significant threat over the weekend.

Our next round of significant moisture comes Sunday evening and overnight through monday. Rain totals can be .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 70% of the state. We take a brief break on tuesday and see partly sunny skies in most areas, before clouds build again on Wednesday and lead to rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain totals there can be half to 1.5″. Overall, for the Sunday night through Thursday period we are looking at rain totals of half to 2.5″ with coverage at nearly 100%.

The pattern goes back dry again for the finish of next week, Friday through the weekend. We likely stay dry into the start of August, but moisture is sitting to our south over the Tennessee Valley and lower Mississippi Valley. It wont take much to see that moisture try and lift north again later that following week.