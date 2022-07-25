Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 25, 2022

Share Facebook

We have a very active pattern shaping up for the week. We are starting today off with some moisture slowly moving away to the south and east of the state, having come in yesterday. We will turn out partly sunny in all areas this afternoon. Tonight starts clear, but then we see clouds build.

Showers and storms move through the state tomorrow. This round of moisture can bring moderate to heavy rain in central and southern parts of Ohio. Rain totals are likely to be half to 2.5″ with 100% coverage from I-70 south. Rains can go as far north as US 30 tomorrow, but with lesser intensity. Then we should stay dry from US 30 northward.

Showers linger in parts of Southern Ohio on Wednesday, but will see totals of only a .1″-.6″. The rest of the state will feature a mix of clouds and sun. Showers and storms are back for Thursday into early Friday, with precipitation totals of .25″-1.5″ and coverage of 75%. The moisture will be done by late morning to midday on Friday. Combined, our active week brings rain totals of .5″-3″ over nearly 90% of the state. The map below shows rain totals from noon today through noon Friday.

Temps fall to comfortable levels and humidity levels drop Friday afternoon, and we stay sunny and pleasant on through this coming weekend and monday. Showers return next Tuesday and Wednesday with rain potential of .25″-.75″ and coverage at 60%.