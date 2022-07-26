Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 26, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Moisture will continue to be a decent part of our forecast the next few days. However, we are seeing a definite shift in moisture to the south, and as such, the southern half of Ohio has much better coverage of rain today through Thursday. Today we will have a good round of showers from I-70 south that bring .25″-2″ with coverage at 80%. Northern areas likely miss out entirely. Tomorrow scattered showers start the day down near the OH River, but slowly expand north with clouds through the afternoon and evening, and the continue to pop up across the state through Thursday. Rains tomorrow and Thursday can bring an additional .1″-1″ with coverage at 80%. The map below shows cumulative rain potential this morning through Thursday.

We finally dry down Friday afternoon, with lower temps and lower humidity. Our weather pattern becomes rather comfortable and pleasant through the weekend and nearly next week on Monday.

Scattered showers develop over the southern third and SE Ohio next tuesday, with potential for .1″-.6″ and 60% coverage. The rest of the state is dry. Then we finish the 10 day forecast window with full sunshine and strong drying the rest of next week. Temps will be normal to above normal to finish out next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.