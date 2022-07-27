Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 27, 2022

Share Facebook

Unsettled conditions remain a big part of our forecast for the next two days, meaning we will have to deal with the potential for on and off showers and a few thunderstorms today and tomorrow. Today’s action is skewed more toward the far southern reaches of the state, but we can see showers pop up farther north on Thursday, even though the best rains still stay central and south. Rain totals will be combined at a few hundredths to 1.25″ and coverage will end up at 70%. Daily coverage will be closer to 40% today and 60% tomorrow. The map below shows the rain spread now through mid morning Friday.

We turn out partly sunny on Friday and stay with dominant sunshine through the weekend and early next week. Temps will be cooler Friday into the weekend and humidity levels drop dramatically as well. The word for the weekend in most places will be “comfortable”.

Clouds increase again Monday midday and we end up with scattered showers for monday night through tuesday. Rain totals will be a few hundredths to half an inch over 70% of the state. Then we move back dry again to finish the week and the 10 day period next Wednesday through Friday. Temps will be climbing and we expect to be above normal as we finish out the forecast period next week.