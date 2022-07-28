Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 28, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Unsettled weather remains in our forecast today, but we may not see showers ramp up much until later this afternoon and tonight. In southern areas, moisture may linger through tomorrow morning. In northern areas we see little to no action. Rain totals over the next 24 to 30 hours will be from a few hundredths to 1″ with coverage at 90% of the state south of I-70. The map below shows rain potential as we see it this morning.

By tomorrow afternoon, the entire state will be behind a frontal boundary sagging south and east. That will bring cooler temps, lower humidity and an overall pleasant feel. Those conditions hold through the weekend, and sunshine dominates.

Monday starts with a bit of sun, but clouds roll in quickly. By mid to late afternoon we will be working on our next round of showers, which continue through midday tuesday. Rain totals out of that system will be from .1″-1.25″ and coverage will be about 60% of the state.

We move back to a dry pattern from Wednesday through Thursday. A cold front moves back in for next Friday with rain totals of .25″-1.5″ over about 50% of Ohio. We should be sunny and dry for next weekend, the 6th and 7th.