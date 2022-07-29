Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 29, 2022

Share Facebook

Our weather improves greatly starting today and going though the weekend. Temps will be cooler, humidity levels lower and sunshine dominates. It will be a very pleasant indeed.

Clouds increase next monday. Showers will start to develop in far western Ohio mid to late afternoon, and then continue overnight through Tuesday midday over the rest of the state. We look for rain totals to run from a tenth to 1 inch with coverage at 80% of Ohio. Tuesday afternoon sees sunshine start to work back out over the area.

Next Wednesday is dry for the most part. On Thursday a frontal boundary starts to sag across the state, and can trigger showers over the northern half to third of Ohio. The moisture moves south through the afternoon and overnight, finally finishing up next Friday morning. Rain totals will be .1″-1″ with 90% coverage.

We finish the week with partly to mostly sunny skies next Friday through Sunday, the 5th through the 7th. Temps will be warmer, above normal for the most part, and we will see humidity levels on the rise as well all week long. The map below shows 10 day rain totals over Ohio, coming from the two systems combined that we mentioned above.