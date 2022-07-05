Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 5, 2022

Share Facebook

A few showers pop up today in far northern tier counties and NE Ohio, but the rest of the state misses out here initially. We see sunny, hot and humid conditions in most of the state today, but that will breed some instability in the atmosphere for the days going forward. That that instability will produce a good round of precipitation…we hope!

Showers and storms work into the state later tonight, and then we see shower and thunderstorm chances through tomorrow, Thursday and Friday. The best or strongest precipitation chances come in late afternoon and evening time frames, especially tomorrow and Thursday, thanks to heat and humidity. However, the threat for strong storms or overly heavy rain has diminished just a bit. If rain materializes the way we see it currently, it will be able to all be used, with little run off or ponding. Rain totals for tonight through midnight Friday will be .25″-1″ over 90% of Ohio, and we have potential for some 1″+ totals in central and southern Ohio, particularly SW. The map below shows potential rain totals from tonight through midnight Friday.

The weekend is dry for Saturday, Sunday and monday. Temps will stay normal to above normal. Tuesday through Thursday of next week also may be mostly dry, but we are leaving the door open to scattered showers of thunderstorms in 30% of the state, mostly the far western quarter to third.