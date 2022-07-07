Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 7, 2022

Share Facebook

We sneak out of today mostly dry. However, it still will not feel very nice overall, as heat and humidity will continue to dominate. So, while we may not get new moisture, you may still have to “swim” through this airmass. Expect a mix of clouds and sun today as the humidity dominates.

Showers and storms develop tomorrow. Strong storms are possible, but we may miss any severe activity as it stays a bit farther west and does not look as impressive as a few days ago. Still, we expect a wet day for your Friday, with rain totals at .25″-1.25″ over 100% of Ohio. We should end moisture tomorrow through the overnight from north to south, with only a few showers hanging on in far southern tier counties ahead of sunrise Saturday. The map below shows rain potential from midnight tonight through sunrise Saturday.

The weekend is nicer, with dry weather Saturday through Monday. Hunidity values will be lower, but temps stay warm. Evaporation should really ramp up over the weekend and for the start to next week.

A chance of showers returns for next Tuesday as a minor front slides south into the state. We are projecting .1″-.6″ rain totals over 70% of the state from tuesday morning through midnight Then we go right back to partly sunny, and warm weather to finish the week for Wednesday through Saturday. We cant rule out a few pop up showers over 30% of the state Thursday or Friday, but don’t think we see super high chances, given the pattern that is evolving over the entire eastern corn belt.