Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 8, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Rain and thunderstorms moving through Ohio today. We will see rain over most of the state. Thunderstorms look to be stronger farther to the west, but we wont rule out a few stronger storms here through the day. Rain continues into early tomorrow morning, but should be mostly done by sunrise or shortly thereafter in the south. Rain totals look to be half to 2″ across the state, with 90% coverage.

WE are sunny and dry for the weekend through next monday. Temps will be warm, but humidity values will be lower. That should give a more pleasant feel to the weather pattern and also lead to good evaporation. Next Tuesday we have a minor front sagging through the state that produces hit and miss showers. We expect a few hundredths to a few tenths with coverage at no better than 30%.

We move back to sunny, warm and dry weather for the rest of next week. Temps will be above normal. The dryness runs from Wednesday through at least Sunday. We are watching areas to our west over the Upper Midwest for a frontal boundary developing next Sunday. If it holds together, we may have to introduce the threat of showers monday the 19th.