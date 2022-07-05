Ohio Corn & Wheat hires Eick

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ohio Corn & Wheat (OCW) is pleased to announce its new Director of Marketing and Communications, Marlene Eick.

In this role, Eick will be responsible for leading the development and execution of annual communications and marketing plans and initiatives for Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association, the Ohio Corn Checkoff and the Ohio Small Grains Checkoff. She will serve as an industry spokesperson and media liaison throughout Ohio and the U.S. Eick will also be responsible for the organization’s relationships with its members and national organizations such as National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, U.S. Grains Council, U.S. Wheat Associates, U.S. Meat Export Federation and more.

Eick brings diverse integrated communications experience with a background in education, multimedia communication, and most recently, leadership and professional development training for local, state and national organizations in agriculture. She comes from a leadership consultant role in the business she founded and owns, Live Your Story LLC. Previously, she managed client projects for Herdmark Media, facilitating photography and video shoots across the U.S.

“Everything we do is in support of Ohio Corn & Wheat members and the Ohio corn and small grains community,” said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of OCW. “We believe Marlene’s experience and strengths in communications and marketing will allow us to make a bigger impact than ever before. We’re looking forward to the future of our organization with Marlene as a vital leader in our midst.”

Eick’s roots in the Ohio agriculture community run deep. She grew up on a family swine and grain operation in northwest Ohio, and currently lives on a farm outside Wooster with her husband B.J. Marlene served on the Ohio FFA Foundation Board of Trustees/Sponsors Team for nine years, was a top 10 finalist for American Farm Bureau’s Excellence in Agriculture Award, and has also served in volunteer leadership roles with the Ohio FFA Foundation, Ohio Pork Council and her county Farm Bureau.

She holds a B.S. in Agricultural & Extension Education from The Ohio State University and a M.S. in Leadership Development from the University of Florida.

“The world runs on the agriculture industry, it’s critical to Ohio’s economy, and it has always been integral to my life,” Eick said. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to advance the Ohio corn and small grains industry with staff and board members at Ohio Corn & Wheat.”