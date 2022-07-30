Ohio State Fair dairy results (week 1)

Holstein Junior Show
Junior Champion: Maci McLean, Columbiana County
Junior Res. Champion: Elizabeth Kiko, Columbiana County
Intermediate Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County
Res. Intermediate Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County
Senior Champion: Hannah Griffith, Clermont County
Res. Senior Champion: Alaina Topp, Shelby County
Grand Champion: Hannah Griffith, Clermont County
Res. Grand Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County
Ayrshire Junior Show
Junior Champion: Ava Lahmers, Union County
Junior Res. Champion: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County
Senior Champion: Logan Topp, Auglaize County
Res. Senior Champion: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County
Senior Grand Champion: Logan Topp, Augliaze County
Res. Senior Grand Champion: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County
Red and White Junior Show
Intermediate Grand Champion: Allison Francis, Darke County
Intermediate Res. Grand Champion: Lilly Elsass, Auglaize County
Senior Champion: Aaron Carl, Columbiana County
Res. Senior Champion: Wyatt Schlauch, Holmes County
Grand Champion Red and White: Aaron Carl, Columbiana County
Res. Grand Champion Red and White: Lilly Elsass, Auglaize County
Milking Shorthorn Junior Show
Junior Grand Champion: Carrie Rhoades, Darke County
Junior Grand Res. Champion: Madelyn Topp, Auglaize County
Senior Champion: Anna (Christina) Headings, Union County
Senior Res. Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County
Grand Champion: Anna (Christina) Headings, Union County
Res. Grand Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County