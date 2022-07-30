       
Maci McLean, Columbiana County, grins after her Holstein heifer was named Champion in the Junior Show.

Ohio State Fair dairy results (week 1)

Holstein Junior Show

Junior Champion: Maci McLean, Columbiana County

Junior Res. Champion: Elizabeth Kiko, Columbiana County

Lizzie Kiko, Colmbiana County, had the Reserve Champion Holstein heifer in the Junior Show.

Intermediate Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County

Res. Intermediate Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

Senior Champion: Hannah Griffith, Clermont County

Res. Senior Champion: Alaina Topp, Shelby County

Grand Champion: Hannah Griffith, Clermont County

Res. Grand Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County

Ayrshire Junior Show

Junior Champion: Ava Lahmers, Union County

Junior Res. Champion: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County

Senior Champion: Logan Topp, Auglaize County

Res. Senior Champion: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County

Senior Grand Champion: Logan Topp, Augliaze County 

Res. Senior Grand Champion: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County

Red and White Junior Show

Intermediate Grand Champion: Allison Francis, Darke County

Intermediate Res. Grand Champion: Lilly Elsass, Auglaize County

Senior Champion: Aaron Carl, Columbiana County

Res. Senior Champion: Wyatt Schlauch, Holmes County

Grand Champion Red and White: Aaron Carl, Columbiana County

Res. Grand Champion Red and White: Lilly Elsass, Auglaize County

The calves on display were very popular with visitors. All the attention required some rest.

Milking Shorthorn Junior Show

Junior Grand Champion: Carrie Rhoades, Darke County

Junior Grand Res. Champion: Madelyn Topp, Auglaize County

Senior Champion: Anna (Christina) Headings, Union County

Senior Res. Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

Grand Champion: Anna (Christina) Headings, Union County

Res. Grand Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

Cale Henry from Darke County leads his Holstein around the ring.

