       

Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 260 | Become a Farming Advocate

July 11, 2022 Featured Audio, Podcasts, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Stephanie Singer of The Nature Conservancy joins Matt, Dusty, and Kolt on the podcast to talk about the Farmer Advocate Program. Dale chats with Shelby Russell of Trumbull Career and Technical Center and Jane Hunt, Director of Education with Education Projects, to talk about the GrowNextGen program. Marv Ulmet, Territory Application Specialist at Bane Welker, also catches up with Dale to discuss manure equipment. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!

00:00 Introduction and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

20:25 Shelby Russell and Jane Hunt – GrowNextGen

41:06 Marv Ulmet of Bane Welker 

51:27 Closing

 

