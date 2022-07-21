Planning for the future of your farm workshop

Share Facebook

By Taylor Dill, Ohio State University Extension Extension Educator

Many farms are lost in the modern farm community because of an unsuccessful transition from one generation to the next. The farm transition is a difficult task to plan for financially and can be even more difficult to just talk about between family members. It is estimated that more than half of farmers and ranchers do not have an estate plan. Estate planning is crucial for a successful transition to the next generation, while also keeping the family together. Ohio State Extension has many farm management specialists to assist in this undertaking.

Join OSU Extension Darke County in welcoming David Marrison, Coshocton County Extension Educator and Robert Moore OSU Farm Law Attorney for a Planning for the Future of Your Farm event! David and Robert will be covering; developing goals for estate and succession, planning for the transition of control, planning for the unexpected, communication and conflict during the farm transfer, selecting an attorney, legal tools and strategies, developing your team, and getting your affairs in order. David and Robert are well renowned in extension and their mission is to save family farms from collapse because of poor transition planning.

The event will be July 29th at the Anderson’s Ethanol Plant Meeting Room, 5728 Sebring Warner Rd. #E, Greenville starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. The cost for the class is $45 covering two family members and course materials. Lunch has been generously provided by Farm Credit. Pre-registration is required as seats are limited! Please RSVP to Dill.138@osu.eduor call 937-548-5215