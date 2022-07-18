Rains and cooler temperatures bring relief

Share Facebook

Moderate temperatures and limited precipitation supported adequate row crop growth and wheat harvesting opportunities, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1% very short, 26% short, 61% adequate, and 12% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending July 18 was 72.4 degrees, 0.9 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.92 inches of precipitation, 0.02 inches above average. There were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 17.

Activities for the week included seed corn detasseling, straw baling, planting double crop soybeans, spraying, and installing field tile. Corn silking progress was 23% complete while corn condition was rated 49% good to excellent. Nearly half of soybeans were blooming and pod setting progress reached 11%; 47% of soybeans were reported as being in good to excellent condition. Oats were 89% headed and 4% harvested, with crop condition reported as 70% good to excellent. Winter wheat harvest was nearly complete. Second cuttings of alfalfa hay were 68% complete while second cuttings of other dry hay were 53% complete. Pasture and range condition was reported as 62% good to excellent.

For more from this week’s report, click here.