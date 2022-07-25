Rains bring relief to crops

Share Facebook

Widespread rainfall early last week improved soil moisture conditions and supported crop progress, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office.

Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1% very short, 20% short, 68% adequate, and 11% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending July 24 was 77.2 degrees, 3.3 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.60 inches of precipitation, 0.60 inches above average. There were 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 24.

Activities for the week included fungicide applications on corn and manure spreading on wheat stubble. Corn silking progress was 55 percent complete, corn dough progress was 8% complete, and corn condition was rated 55% good to excellent. Soybeans blooming progress was 65% and pod setting progress reached 27%. 54% of soybean plants were reported as being in good to excellent condition. Oats were 95% headed and 27% harvested, with crop condition reported as 76% good to excellent. Second cuttings of alfalfa hay were 79% complete while second cuttings of other dry hay were 61% complete. Third cuttings of alfalfa hay and other dry hay were 13 and 5% complete, respectively. Farmers reported that the previous week’s precipitation resulted in improved regrowth and greening in pastures. Pasture and range condition was reported as 65% good to excellent.

