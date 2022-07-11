Rains have kept the crops going

Share Facebook

Nathan Birkemeier

Everything looks really good right now. We got some rain last week. It was around 3 weeks since the rain shut off. We saw rains of 1 to 2 inches. It really brought everything around. The corn is coming along and the beans are looking good.

It was dry for so long and everything was growing roots to get to that moisture. After the rain, things are really going to town now. There are spots here and there, but overall, everyone around here is really happy with the way the crops look. To the north, I don’t know if they got the same rains a week ago and things look a little tougher.

This week, we’ll finish the sidedressing and we are finishing up some tiling. Just about all of the wheat is off around here. We have 80 acres of wheat left to cut. We’ll get that done and then double-crop some beans since we do have some moisture there. We’ll watch the markets go up and down and ride the roller coaster and see if we can make some more on double-crop beans.

Wheat yields were all over the board. It depended on the holes and wet spots. Most of it was really good. Anyone who cut it early capitalized on a little higher price.

Most everyone was able to get the wheat off before it rained. The stuff that is still out there just was not fit yet. You can push it a little but if you go too far, you’re just giving it away. We spread the straw out and no-till the beans in.

We’re out scouting but have not found problems yet. In this area, tar spot has been a big issue and that is something we are looking out for. It is probably going to be a situation where a fungicide application will have to be made every year.

Kurt Wyler

We were pretty fortunate to get some rain last week. The corn was starting to really stress. The rains have perked it up. The beans are on pretty heavy ground and we did not really notice signs of them showing stress.

The rains we have gotten have made cutting wheat challenging, but we sure did need them. The wheat is running great. We still have some more to take off. The weather looks like it should be good for getting the rest of it off this week and getting the straw baled. We have decided, as late as it is, that we are not going to try and put double-crop beans in. We may put on some sudangrass later on some of it. We need a lot of that ground for manure application.

It seems like when our wheat got twisted up in the windstorm, it stayed green longer. It looked like it was starting to dry down early on, and then for about 2 weeks it didn’t dry a whole lot. It just hung on. The quality has been really good. We have to have it down below 17% to start running. That is where we have it contracted at. We held off because of that, and we really like to have the straw dried well so we can follow the combine with the baler. That works better than going back through, tearing it up and raking it. If it keeps holding on like it has been, we should see an average yield in the 90s. Yields have been great.

Our local ethanol plant had an explosion that held up a lot of guys from being able to take much corn in there. They have a ways to go before they are back to full capacity. The majority of corn in our area goes there. It was something to do with the dryer. You could hear the explosion from miles out.

We got all of the corn sidedressed. Some of the corn did get burnt. We used all urea this year.

We have been making hay like crazy. Third cutting alfalfa is looking really good but orchardgrass is slowing down with the dry weather.

Ryan Hiser

We started off like everyone else. It was too wet. We weren’t able to get things in when we wanted to. Things turned around and we were able to get the crop in. We had to spot some things in. We finished planting on June 30. Then everything turned hot. It sealed the ground up. We couldn’t catch a rain. Everything seemed to go one way or the other on us. We were finally able to get some nice rain last week and crops are starting to look pretty good from an overall health aspect.

We’re no different than anywhere else. Our stuff is a little spotty. I think our corn stands look pretty good outside of a couple of places. Our beans will just depend on how long our growing season gives us and the rains we get later on down the road.

We’ve gone a little later on planting corn before, so we’re not too worried about our corn planting date. For a soybean perspective, if we are planting towards the end of June, we are looking at more like double-crop yield potential. For how bad the year was looking, we’ll just have to take what we can get.

Right now, we’re hauling some grain and catching up on yard work. We got the bush-hogging done. My cousins are messing with hay and we are going to start pulling things out and getting ready for harvest.

Right when we finished planting beans, we were able to get in and sidedress corn. We got all of our acreage hit and lot of people around us have been able to get theirs on too. Some people around here switched to urea and you can see some burnt tips out in some fields. Everyone is trying to adapt to the changing situation and how difficult this spring really was.

We have not found disease or insect issues at this point. We have a couple spots of shattercane in isolated pockets that came in from another farm.

Joe Everett

If you’d have talked to me a week ago, I wouldn’t have been too happy. Now we’re doing a lot better. We got over 3.5 inches of rain and that brought everything back to life. It was too much rain, but we were at the point where we’d have taken anything we could get. We’d have been happier to get a little less rain but we were just happy to get rain.

Our corn was really starting to show stress. It was looking ugly. The rain came at a crucial time. Now some of our early corn is tasseling out.

We’re pretty happy with the crops overall. Things look pretty good for how it all went in and the year we are having. We actually just met with the aerial applicator we work with and they are looking to get started here in a week or so. We usually do not do all of our acres with fungicide. For the first time this year we are doing all of our corn acres. The reason for that is, one we have to protect what we have because we have a lot invested in this crop. And two, we keep hearing about tar spot coming in. We’re trying to keep that crop standing until we can get it harvested. Tar spot is getting closer to our area and we want to make sure we can stay ahead of it.

I have been seeing some weed escapes on some of the acres in our area. We have not seen pests or diseases yet. We still feel pretty good about the crop we have and the great potential we have for a good year. We are still cleaning up beans and hauling into Sidney Cargill. We got our planters pretty well cleaned up and we are tying up loose ends this week.