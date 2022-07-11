Rains rejuvenated crops

Share Facebook

The return of precipitation following a multi-week dry spell elevated soil moisture supplies, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 3% very short, 17% short, 73% adequate, and 7% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending July 10 was 73.9 degrees, 0.7 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.86 inches of precipitation, 1.08 inches above average. There were 3.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 10.

Producers were pleased by last week’s increased rainfall but remained concerned that corn and soybean progress had fallen behind historical averages. Livestock were reported to be in good condition, with pastures greening after the week’s rains. Corn silking progress was 7% complete while corn condition was rated 52% good to excellent. Soybeans were 97% emerged, 33% of plants were blooming, and pod setting progress reached 5%. 48% of soybean plants were reported as being in good to excellent condition. Oats were 87% headed, with crop condition reported as 65% good to excellent. Winter wheat was 98% mature, and 82% was harvested for grain. The winter wheat crop was rated 59% good to excellent condition. First cuttings of alfalfa hay were 99% complete while first cuttings of other dry hay were 96% complete. Second cuttings of alfalfa and other dry hay were 47 and 41% complete, respectively. Pasture and range condition was reported as 69% good to excellent.

