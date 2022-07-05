Wheat harvest ahead of last year, average

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Continued hot and dry weather raised concerns among some farmers about deteriorating crop conditions, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 17 percent very short, 49 percent short, 33 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending July 3 was 72.1 degrees, 0.7 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.41 inches of precipitation, 0.76 inches below average. There were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending on July 3.

Reporters across the State indicated that corn and soybean crops are displaying signs of stress, a consequence of continued below-average precipitation. Corn and soybean conditions declined slightly from the previous week. Livestock were in good condition. Corn had yet to advance to the silking stage. Soybeans were 95 percent emerged and 5 percent of plants were blooming. Oats were 82 percent headed. Crop condition for oats was reported as 67 percent good to excellent. Winter wheat was 92 percent mature, and 47 percent was harvested for grain. The winter wheat crop was rated 57 percent good to excellent condition. First cuttings of alfalfa hay were 95 percent complete while first cuttings of other dry hay were 91 percent complete. Second cuttings of alfalfa hay and other dry hay were 34 and 33 percent complete, respectively. Pasture and range condition was reported as 76 percent good to excellent.