Winter malting barley information

By Stan Smith, PA, Fairfield County Extension

Recently, Ohio became the first state east of the Mississippi to receive the Malting Barley Endorsement insurance rider approved by the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation. As a result, the FCIC offering has expanded to the 36 Ohio counties listed below plus two in Indiana. With double-crop soybeans now eligible for crop insurance coverage, the production of malting barley becomes perhaps an economically more viable crop alternative.

While not an endorsement, the malting company Original Malt is looking for more growers in Ohio and in addition to the attachment has recorded an informational webinar about growing malting barley for their company. This recording is well done and very informative. Regardless if you have interest in growing malting barley right now, you may enjoy learning about the process by watching this webinar at your convenience.

If you’d like to learn more about the malting process or growing barley, you may simply complete their “Prospective Grower Inquiry” form linked here. Completing this form does not commit you to anything but once submitted you will receive an email with a link to sign up to view a recorded and informative webinar to learn more about the malting barley process.