Zane Trace FFA Member Attends Ohio Leadership Camp

During the weekend of June 24th – 27th Zaylie Culwell, a sophomore member of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter, attended the Ohio Leadership Camp at FFA Camp Muskingum near Carrollton. The camp was sponsored by Ohio Farm Bureau and featured workshops over goal setting, communication, vision and teamwork led by members of the Ohio FFA Officer team. Camp attendees were challenged to think of ways they could improve their schools and communities and worked together in teams to learn about current issues. In addition to these workshops campers enjoyed boating and fishing on Leesville Lake and participating in dances and a scavenger hunt. The Zane Trace FFA Chapter is a satellite program of PRCTC.