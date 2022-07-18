ZT FFA Member Selected as Global Scholar for World Food Prize

Share Facebook

Zane Trace FFA member Sarah McGraw was recently named a representative to the Global Youth Institute of the World Food Prize.

Zane Trace Junior Sarah McGraw was recently selected to represent Ohio in the Global Youth Institute of the World Food Prize. The event will be held virtually during the week of October 16th—21st and will feature guest speakers, workshops, and opportunities for students from over 50 countries to share their ideas on solutions for food inequality. McGraw was chosen for this opportunity from over 100 participants who presented their research papers during the Ohio World Food Prize Youth Conference at The Ohio State University in April. Sarah’s research focused on food access in the country of Tajikistan, a small central Asian nation that has faced years of conflict and political instability.