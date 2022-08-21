What a catch! Fish dishes to diversify diets

Share Facebook

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

It has been raining so much I am sure I just saw a fish float by my front step. Just kidding, there is no funny business when it comes to Ohio fish. Raising it, catching it, or just eating it, it is big business in Ohio!

Aquaculture had first boom in Ohio in the late 1980s when, as the story goes, Bob Evans needed some catfish. The Ohio Aquaculture Association (OAA) was founded in 1990. As farms began to raise perch, they were held to sport fishing length requirements until 1995. I bet they were not too happy about that. Aquaponics hit the roof around 2013 and remains thriving today.

Ohio ranks in the top third for aquaculture production. Aquaculture farms raise fish for stocking as well pond to plate. USDA stats state there are 59 total Ohio farms in the aquaculture business, with more than half raising fish for our plates. Sales of $6.6 million dollars came from aquaculture sales in 2018, $2.7 million coming from fish/shellfish ready for our tables.

Freshwater Farms in Urbana has been family owned and operated since 1983 and is Ohio’s largest indoor fish hatcheries. Dr. Dave who started the farm with his dad, was also the first president of OAA. Interesting factoids is that the farm — it was a bankrupt chicken farm and fish is raised in the same barns where chickens once lived. Today Freshwater farms offer a sturgeon petting zoo, U-feed trout feeding frenzy, as well as fish and critter displays. They are the only producer of fresh trout products in Ohio. You will not want to miss their retail store packed with fresh, frozen, and smoked trout fillets, patties, and spreads. I cannot believe I live just 30 minutes from Freshwater Farms and have never visited. They have a cool Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival September 10,17 and 24 and I cannot wait to check that out!

Our son Luke loves to fish. I’m not sure where he got that love since fishing really is not my or Paul’s thing. We love to eat fish and seafood, but Lake Erie fishing experiences resulted in us feeding the fish more than anything caught. ODNR reports anglers can find their prize in public waters that include over 124,000 acres of inland water, 7,000 miles of streams, 2.25 million acres of Lake Erie water, and 481 miles of the Ohio River. These public waters are stocked with over 40 million rainbow trout, brown trout, saugeye, walleye, yellow perch, muskellunge, hybrid striped bass, channel catfish, bluegill and largemouth bass raised from six of Ohio’s Division of Wildlife’s hatcheries. All you need to know about fishing licenses, reports and forecasts can all be found on odnr.gov site. Of course, there is even a mobile app for your fishing enjoyment! Over 800,000 fishing licenses are sold in Ohio with an increase of 8% since 2020. Those hatcheries have their work cut out for them.

Fish Ohio is a great pamphlet to use as a resource when eating fish caught in Ohio waters. Most Ohio fish is safe to eat a meal a week with bluegill and perch up to two meals a week. Some fish are better left to catch and release. If you question where and what to do check out this bulletin odh.ohio.gov/ohfishadvisory Baking, grilling or boiling are great ways to enjoy your fresh catch.

No matter if you fish for sport or fish from retail, Ohio fish/shellfish can be a great asset to add to your plate. Check out a pond or pole near you.

Eat Well & Healthy,

Shelly

