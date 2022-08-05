       

2022 Junior Market Hog Breed Champions

August 5, 2022 2022 Ohio State Fair, Livestock

Judges: Miles Toenyes and Jeremy Cantrell

Aug. 5, 2002

Berkshire
Grand Champion: Landon Elchinger, Henry County

Reserve Champion: Tanner Rose, Fairfield County

Chester White
Grand Champion: Colton Bartoe, Pickaway County
Reserve Champion: John Smoch, Shelby County

Duroc
Grand Champion: Megan Smith-McCarley, Pickaway County
Reserve Champion: Landon Rohr, Stark County

Hampshire

Grand Champion: Brodie Wheeler, Delaware County
Reserve Champion: Corbin Winkle, Highland County

Hereford
Grand Champion: Abby Ferryman, Shelby County
Reserve Champion: Emma Wheeler, Delaware County

Landrace
Grand Champion: Josey Schift, Butler County 
Reserve Champion: Corbin Winkle, Highland County 

Poland China
Grand Champion: Claire Winkle, Highland County
Reserve Champion: Evan Banester, Fulton County

Spot
Grand Champion: Kane Ellwood, Tuscarawas County
Reserve Champion: John LaFountain, Putnam County

Tamworth
Grand Champion: Samantha Durst, Shelby County
Reserve Champion: Victoria Gossard, Allen County

Yorkshire
Grand Champion: Makenah Rohr, Stark County
Reserve Champion: Victoria Gossard, Allen County

