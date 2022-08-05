2022 Junior Market Hog Breed Champions

Judges: Miles Toenyes and Jeremy Cantrell
Aug. 5, 2002
Berkshire
Grand Champion: Landon Elchinger, Henry County
Reserve Champion: Tanner Rose, Fairfield County
Chester White
Grand Champion: Colton Bartoe, Pickaway County
Reserve Champion: John Smoch, Shelby County
Duroc
Grand Champion: Megan Smith-McCarley, Pickaway County
Reserve Champion: Landon Rohr, Stark County
Hampshire
Grand Champion: Brodie Wheeler, Delaware County
Reserve Champion: Corbin Winkle, Highland County
Hereford
Grand Champion: Abby Ferryman, Shelby County
Reserve Champion: Emma Wheeler, Delaware County
Landrace
Grand Champion: Josey Schift, Butler County
Reserve Champion: Corbin Winkle, Highland County
Poland China
Grand Champion: Claire Winkle, Highland County
Reserve Champion: Evan Banester, Fulton County
Spot
Grand Champion: Kane Ellwood, Tuscarawas County
Reserve Champion: John LaFountain, Putnam County
Tamworth
Grand Champion: Samantha Durst, Shelby County
Reserve Champion: Victoria Gossard, Allen County
Yorkshire
Grand Champion: Makenah Rohr, Stark County
Reserve Champion: Victoria Gossard, Allen County