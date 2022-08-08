2022 Ohio Crop Tour (North)

Share Facebook

Crawford County

The 4th stop of the North Leg for day 1 on the Ohio Crop Tour sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, was in Crawford County.

The corn had variable uniformity with a stand with a count of 33,000 plants per acre. The leaves showed a fair amount of European Corn Bore feeding. There were some zip ears noticed. There was a little grey leaf spot noted. Overall it was pretty clean. The corn was short in stature.

Uniformity Variability

Soybeans

The soybeans were planted in 15 inch rows. The average pod county was 24 per plant, but at just the R3 growth stage, there was still tremendous potential for more. It had an estimated yield range of 60+ bushels per acre given the potential and R3 growth stage and sufficient moisture in the soil.

The soybeans were consistently green and some height variability with good branching.

Nodes were tight on the stem with 12 nodes per plant on average.

The population was 130,000.

There were 28 pods per plant with many more to come.

There was some septoria noted and minor bean leaf beetle feeding (less than 5% defoliation).

Tremendous Soybean Potential in Crawford County

Richland County

Corn

The third stop of the North Leg of the OHIO Crop Tour sponsored by Ohio Field Leader was in Richland County.

The corn we evaluated was 109 day maturity planted on May 21st at 32,000 population.

It was a tall stand and very consistent. Some minor N deficiency was detected.

It had some grey leaf spot from the bottom of the plant to just past the ear leaf. There was no insect pressure.

The corn is at R3 (milk stage). Decent ear fill with small kernels at the tip. If there is any addition stress it could show tip back.

It had an estimated yield of 170.

Tall corn. Sam is 5’2″

Soybeans

The soybeans we evaluated were a group 3.5 bean. They were planted on June 11th in 7.5 inch rows. The planting population was 200,000. The beans were at R2.

The general conditions were a consistent even green, but uneven height.

Average canopy height of 24″. Stacked nodes. There was minor Japanese beetle and bean leaf beetle Yield Guestimate is 35-45 bushels per acre. If it is a late fall with good rains, it has greater potential.

R2 Soybeans

Knox County

Corn

The second stop of the North Leg of the OHIO Crop Tour sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, was in Knox County.

The corn we evaluated was 104 day maturity planted on May 13th. It was planted into a 14 multi-species cover crop mix.

It had an average stand of 31,000. It had a 1-2″ tip back on several of the ears.

Some grey leaf spot was detected

It had an estimated yield of 190 bushels per acre.

Corn Tip Back

Soybeans

The soybeans we evaluated were a group 2.5 bean. They were planted on April 28th in 15 inch rows. The population was 106,000. The field was at R5 with an average of 16 nodes per plant and the average pod count was 34 with 3 beans per pod. It had an estimated yield of 60+

Some sudden death syndrome was detected in the field.

Morrow County

The Ohio Crop Tour sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff found it’s first stop in Morrow County.

Corn

The corn we evaluated had 20″ rows. The stand was inconsistent. Plant population was 29,000-30,000.

There was both grey leaf spot and northern leaf blight found.

The ear fill was fair. There were some pollination issues found.

It had an estimated yield of 195 bushels per acre.

Soybean:

The soybeans we evaluated were a 3.4 bean. They were planted on May 19th in 15 inch rows. They were at the R5 growth stage. The average stand was 100,000. The pod count average was 40 with 15 nodes and 2-3 with few 4 bean pods. It had an estimated yield range of 50-60 bushels per acre with some thin spots, and some very good.

Some septoria brown spot was noticed, and a few bean leaf beetles and green clover worms were detected feeding on the leaves. There was some defoliation recorded, but not significant.

Morrow County Soybeans 4 bean pod