2022 Ohio Crop Tour (South)

Pickaway County

Corn: The yield here was 202 bushels. Good ear fill and color. It was consistent and fairly tall compared to other fields. The population was 32,000. There was a little GLS and 1.5-inch tip back with some aborted kernels. This corn was almost to dent. It was planted May 2.

Soybeans: These were tall beans at 39 inches with some shorter areas of the field. There were 2-inch nodes. Bean leaf beetles had done some minimal feeding. These beans are 60+ bushels at R4. They are well podded.

Franklin County

Corn: The color was good with a little GLS. There were no insects. It was still pollinating. This corn has a long way to go but yield came in at a promising 199 bushels.

Soybeans: The plant health in this bottom ground was good. The canopy was 23 inches. The planting date was June 19. There were 2-inch nodes. No noticeable disease. Slight insect damage. The beans were still in bloom. Yields were in the 40- to 50-bushel range in the good to fair range.

Fairfield County

Corn: The corn was very healthy and consistent. There was a good stand with a population around 32,000. The ears were further along than we have seen and girthy. There was some gray leaf spot. There was some tip back. No pest pressure. The yield was 210 bushels.

Soybeans: There was a good canopy at 28 inches tall. The distance between nodes was 2.5 to 3. No disease. There was minimal bean leaf beetle feeding. They were at R3 with many 3-bean pods. They are still adding pods but look to be around 50 bushels.

Licking County

Corn: There was no disease pressure or insect pressure. The ear fill was good. There was a significant difference in ear development based on soil types. There was good moisture here. The population was around 28,000. The two yield checks were very different at 166 and 191 bushels for an average yield of 178 bushels.

Soybeans: The canopy was at 30 inches with 3-inch node spacing. There were a lot of blooms and finger length pods near the top. These were very good beans, but were a little weedy in places. The stand was a bit thin but the plants were heavily podded. These were 50- to 60-bushel beans.

