2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Market Beef results

August 6, 2022 2022 Ohio State Fair, Livestock Leave a comment

Aug. 6, 2022

Judge: Brandon Callis, Oklahoma

Angus

Grand Champion – Madison Paden, Guernsey County
Reserve Champion – Alex Meyer, Mercer County

Charolais

Grand Champion – Frani Levan, Champaign County

Reserve Champion – Roger Winner, Darke County

Chianina

Grand Champion – Olivia Jones, Allen County
Reserve Champion – Carter McCauley, Guernsey County

Hereford

Grand Champion – Reid Bishop, Clark County

Reserve Champion – Logan Brinksneader, Darke County

Maine-Anjou

Grand Champion – Lane Underwood, Hardin County
Reserve Champion – Essie McGuire, Champaign County

Shorthorn

Grand Champion – Tavin Warner, Sandusky County
Reserve Champion – Joshua Blakeman, Jackson County

Shorthorn Plus

Grand Champion – Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County
Reserve Champion – Mckayla Nelson, Meigs County

Simmental

Grand Champion – Carson Barton, Clinton County
Reserve Champion – Hailey Cornett, Highland COunty

All Other Breeds (AOB)

Grand Champion – Kaitlyn Mattis, Perry County
Reserve Champion – Logan Souder, Brown County

Market Heifer

Grand Champion – Luke Fulton, Miami County
Reserve Champion – Austin Sutherley, Clark County

CrossbredDivision I Champion – Grant Belleville, Wood County
Division I Reserve Champion – Easton McClure, Marion County
Division II Champion – Ryleigh Egbert, Auglaize County
Division II Reserve Champion – Delaney Jones, Allen County

Division III Champion – Hayden Smith, Holmes County 
Division III Reserve Champion –  Avery McGuire, Champaign County

Division IV Champion – Mason Kinney, Logan County
Division IV Reserve Champion – Austin Sutherly, Champaign County

