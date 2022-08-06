2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Market Beef results

Aug. 6, 2022
Judge: Brandon Callis, Oklahoma
Angus
Grand Champion – Madison Paden, Guernsey County
Reserve Champion – Alex Meyer, Mercer County
Charolais
Grand Champion – Frani Levan, Champaign County
Reserve Champion – Roger Winner, Darke County
Chianina
Grand Champion – Olivia Jones, Allen County
Reserve Champion – Carter McCauley, Guernsey County
Hereford
Grand Champion – Reid Bishop, Clark County
Reserve Champion – Logan Brinksneader, Darke County
Maine-Anjou
Grand Champion – Lane Underwood, Hardin County
Reserve Champion – Essie McGuire, Champaign County
Shorthorn
Grand Champion – Tavin Warner, Sandusky County
Reserve Champion – Joshua Blakeman, Jackson County
Shorthorn Plus
Grand Champion – Evelyn Koehler, Fairfield County
Reserve Champion – Mckayla Nelson, Meigs County
Simmental
Grand Champion – Carson Barton, Clinton County
Reserve Champion – Hailey Cornett, Highland COunty
All Other Breeds (AOB)
Grand Champion – Kaitlyn Mattis, Perry County
Reserve Champion – Logan Souder, Brown County
Market Heifer
Grand Champion – Luke Fulton, Miami County
Reserve Champion – Austin Sutherley, Clark County
CrossbredDivision I Champion – Grant Belleville, Wood County
Division I Reserve Champion – Easton McClure, Marion County
Division II Champion – Ryleigh Egbert, Auglaize County
Division II Reserve Champion – Delaney Jones, Allen County
Division III Champion – Hayden Smith, Holmes County
Division III Reserve Champion – Avery McGuire, Champaign County
Division IV Champion – Mason Kinney, Logan County
Division IV Reserve Champion – Austin Sutherly, Champaign County