2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Market Goat Results

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Judge: Steve Sturtz, St. Angelo, Texas

Lightweight Division

Braxton Method, Auglaize Co., was the Class 3 winner in the Lightweight Division.

Class 1:

Winner: Braxton Method, Auglaize Co.; Second: Gabrielle McDade, Butler Co.

Class 2:

Winner: Isaac Beal, Miami Co.; Second: Hunter Cannon, Muskingum Co.

Class 3:

Winner: Braxton Method, Auglaize Co.; Second: Jayden Hinkle, Perry Co.

Class 4:

Winner: Hailey McDade, Butler Co.; Second: Rilee Lucas, Belmont Co.

Champion Lightweight: Braxton Method, Auglaize Co. (Class 1 winner)

Res. Champion Lightweight: Braxton Method, Auglaize Co. (Class 3 winner)

Third: Isaac Beal, Miami Co. (Class 2 winner)

Midddleweight Division

Chance Mezurek, Lorain Co., Class 5 winner in the Middleweight Division.

Class 5:

Winner: Chance Mezurek, Lorain Co.; Second: Taylen Thompson, Fairfield Co.

Class 6:

Winner: Gabrielle McDade, Butler Co.; Second: Emma Sutherly, Miami Co.

Class 7:

Winner: Grace McCurdy, Marion Co.; Second: Kylie Woodruff, Clinton Co.

Class 8:

Winner: Braxton Method, Auglaize Co.; Second: Isaac Beal, Miami Co.

Class 9:

Winner: Harper Clemons, Huron Co.; Second: Peyton Joy, Muskingum Co.

Champion Middleweight:. Braxton Method, Auglaize Co. (Class 8 winner)

Res. Champion Middleweight: Gabrielle McDade, Butler Co. (Class 6 winner)

Third: Harper Clemons, Huron Co. (Class 9 winner)

Heavyweight Division

Matthew Westfall, Champaign Co., Class 10 Heavyweight Division winner.

Class 10:

Winner: Matthew Westfall, Champaign Co.; Second: Grace McCurdy, Marion Co.

Class 11:

Winner: Ethan Davies, Wood Co.; Second: Taylen Thompson, Fairfield Co.

Class 12:

Winner: Addie Foor, Licking Co.; Second: Isaac Beal, Miami Co.

Class 13:

Winner: Addie Foor, Licking Co.; Second: Braxton Method, Auglaize Co.

Champion Heavyweight: Ethan Davies, Wood Co. (Class 11 winner)

Res. Champion Heavyweight: Addie Foor, Licking Co. (Class 12 winner)

Third: Taylen Thompson, Fairfield Co. (Class 11 second)

Overall Winners

Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion and third through six place overall will be awarded during the Market Breeding Grand Drive.

7th overall: Taylen Thompson, Fairfield Co. (Third Heavyweight Division)

8th overall: Isaac Beal, Miami Co. (Third Lightweight Division)

9th overall: Harper Clemons, Huron Co. (Third Middleweight Division)