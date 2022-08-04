       
Allison Kinney, Logan County, had a turkey and pen of meat chickens at the 2022 Ohio State Fair.

2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Market Poultry results

August 4, 2022 2022 Ohio State Fair, Livestock Leave a comment

Aug. 4, 2022 (Champions will be selected at the Grand Drive on Saturday, Aug. 6)

Judge: Terry Britt, Chicago

Market Turkeys

Class 1 

  1. Alivia Addis, Darke County
  2. Allison Kinney, Logan County 

Class 2

  1. Madison Estep, Madison County
  2. Ava Hester, Clinton County

Class 3

  1. Blake Addis, Darke County
  2. Cale Readshaw, Henry County

Market Chickens

Class 1

  1. Alexandra Kinney, Logan County
  2. Ava Hester, Clinton County

Class 2

  1. Delaney Johnson, Carroll County
  2. Wyatt Stacklin, Union County 

Class 3

  1. Caleb Bennett, Fayette County
  2. Remington Price, Hancock County

Class 4

  1. Kyle Stacklin, Union County
  2. Chase Deahl, Fairfield County

