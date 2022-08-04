2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Market Poultry results

Aug. 4, 2022 (Champions will be selected at the Grand Drive on Saturday, Aug. 6)
Judge: Terry Britt, Chicago
Market Turkeys
Class 1
- Alivia Addis, Darke County
- Allison Kinney, Logan County
Class 2
- Madison Estep, Madison County
- Ava Hester, Clinton County
Class 3
- Blake Addis, Darke County
- Cale Readshaw, Henry County
Market Chickens
Class 1
- Alexandra Kinney, Logan County
- Ava Hester, Clinton County
Class 2
- Delaney Johnson, Carroll County
- Wyatt Stacklin, Union County
Class 3
- Caleb Bennett, Fayette County
- Remington Price, Hancock County
Class 4
- Kyle Stacklin, Union County
- Chase Deahl, Fairfield County