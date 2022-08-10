Share Facebook

The 2022 Ohio Crop Tour is made possible by Ohio Field Leader — a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff.

For guidelines on how to submit your own entries in the 2022 Virtual Crop Tour (and a chance to win a $250 VISA gift card), CLICK HERE. Thanks also to cooperators from Ohio State University Extension for your submissions.

Virtual Crop Tour: Soybeans

Adams County

These beans were planted May 10. They are in very good condition with little signs of weather-related stress or disease. There is some grass hopper feeding along the edge of the field. The canopy height is 36 to 45 inches with nodes spaced 3.5 to 4 inches in these 60+-bushel beans.

Adams County soybeans are variable due to a wide planting window, but looking good in the south.

Madison County

These beans were planted April 29. There were a couple of plants showing signs of sudden death syndrome and lot of grasshoppers, but no pod feeding yet. Canopy height was 32 inches with a node distance of 2.5 inches and consistently 3 seeds per pod. These are 60+ bushel beans.

Madison Co. beans

Madison Co. beans

Virtual Crop Tour: Corn

Adams County

This 188-bushel corn was planted April 29. It was in very good condition. Pollination was complete and disease free.

Adams Co. corn

Ashtabula County

This corn looks good. It was planted May 10 and is at R3. There is some bird damage, but no other pest or disease pressure. There is some tip back, but a solid yield at 216 bushels.

There were blackbirds feeding in the field during the yield checks and the damage is showing up. The no-till field was planted May 15. It is at R3-R4 with some issues filling the tips of the ears. The yield estimate is an impressive 240 bushels.

Champaign County

This corn looks good. There is some disease pressure, but it was sprayed last week. It was planted May 14 with 32,000 as the average population. Most ears were 12/14 around and close to 40 long. There was moderate GLS and northern, low pest pressure and ear fill was good. It was in the milk stage with an estimated yield of 215 bushels.

This corn near Rosewood was planted April 29. It is a thinner stand, between 32,000 and 28,000. It also has variable ear size, anywhere from 12 to 18 around, and 28 to 44 long.

This has some wind damage from a storm in June, lots of crooked plants, but shouldn’t be a problem. Disease pressure is low and the yield is 211.

Hardin County

This 115-day maturity corn was planted in eastern Hardin County on April 28 before all of the May rains. Like most other early planted corn in the county, it looks better than the later planted fields. There is very low disease pressure and no insect or weed issues to be concerned about. Currently the crop is in the soft dough stage. Lower stand population and some pollination stress will likely hold back the yield potential which today I estimate it at 189.6 bushel to the acre. There is some tip die back

Madison County

The planting date here was April 29. There was some tip back on ears, possible due to lack of rain. There was some gray leaf spot, 5% or so of the leaf area. I found corn earworm feeding on an ear. Ear fill was good and yield estimate is 209 bushels.

Madison Co. corn