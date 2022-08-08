August heat and rains

Share Facebook

Scattered storms and hot days continued to dominate observed weather conditions during the previous week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 4 percent very short, 22 percent short, 69 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending August 7 was 76.3 degrees, 4.3 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.92 inches of precipitation, consistent with previous year averages. There were 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 7.

Last week’s field activities included fungicide applications on late-planted corn and soybeans. Corn silking progress was 91 percent complete, corn dough progress was 45 percent complete, and corn condition was rated 59 percent good to excellent. Soybeans blooming progress was 90 percent and pod setting progress reached 63 percent. Fifty-six percent of soybean plants were reported as being in good to excellent condition. Oats were 68 percent harvested, with crop condition reported as 72 percent good to excellent. Second cuttings of alfalfa hay were 90 percent complete while second cuttings of other dry hay were 74 percent complete. Third cuttings of alfalfa hay and other dry hay were 35 and 19 percent complete, respectively. Pasture and range condition was reported as 51 percent good to excellent. Reporters described livestock as having been in good condition but were conserving energy by resting during the daytime in response to the hot and humid weather.

