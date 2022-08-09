Charity Steer Show raised big dollars for Ronald McDonald House

Share Facebook

The 2022 Dean’s Charity Steer Show, held at the Ohio State Fair on Tuesday, August 2, raised an astounding $240,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

Media personalities, celebrity exhibitors, and 4-H youth, along with their steers, donated their time to raise money and compete for bragging rights in front of a large crowd of supporters in the Cooper Arena.

The show was hosted by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) and Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State vice president for agricultural administration and dean of CFAES. The president of Ohio State, Kristina M. Johnson, was also in attendance. Clark Donley, news director at Columbus Radio Group, served as emcee of the event.

The final dollar amount raised won’t be available until after all donation pages close on August 31, so if you missed the show, there’s still plenty of time to donate to the worthy cause at give.osu.edu/deanscharitysteershow.

“The Dean’s Charity Steer Show was such a special day for our community in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio,” said Dee Anders, CEO and executive director of the Columbus house. “We are humbled by the outpouring of support from all of the celebrities, media, sponsors, donors and attendees.”

Families and 4-H youth who participated in the 2022 show represented the counties of Clark, Fairfield, Gallia, Geauga, Highland, Muskingum, Stark, Tuscarawas, Warren, and Wayne.

Media personalities included Joe Boxer, host, WCOL radio; Angela An, news anchor, WBNS-10 TV; Matt Barnes, morning co-anchor, NBC-4 TV; Cameron Fontana, entertainment reporter and host, ABC 6/FOX 28/CW, Good Day Columbus; Kayla Hanley, morning radio personality, 92.3 WCOL radio; Tim Irr, news anchor, WSAZ-TV News Channel 3, Huntington, West Virginia; Ty Higgins, senior director of communications, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation; and Dale Minyo, farm broadcaster, Ohio Ag Net.

Celebrity exhibitors included Troy Balderson, public servant; Matt Harper, McDonald’s owner/operator; Tom Feeney, executive chairman, Belron North America; Clark Kellogg, former Ohio State and NBA player and CBS Sports college basketball analyst; Bob Kendrick, anchor, ABC-6 News; Rick Ricart, Ricart Automotive; Jane Scott, executive director, Columbus Metropolitan Club; Ryan Smith, president, University of Rio Grande; Gene Smith, senior vice president and athletic director, Ohio State; Bill Patterson, president, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation; and Kirt Walker, chief executive officer, Nationwide.

Show winners were:

Best Steer: Team Nationwide – The Dynamic Trio (Dale Minyo, Kirt Walker, and Madisyn Brandt of Tuscarawas County) Showmanship Award: Team Bill and Ty’s Excellent Adventure (Ty Higgins, Bill Patterson, and Rachel O’Reilly of Geauga County) Best Dressed: Team Jumanji’s Speed-steers – Wheelin’, Dealin’, and Steerin’ (Cameron Fontana, Rick Ricart, and Karissa Treadway of Warren County) People’s Choice: Team Milk Face Majesty (Angela An, Tom Feeney, and Owen Bailey of Wayne County)



Following the show, there was a “sale” following the same procedures as a typical livestock sale, but without the actual transfer of livestock. Instead, all bids and sale proceeds were donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio (RMHC).

“My deepest appreciation to everyone who made the 2022 Dean’s Charity Steer Show a success,” said Kress. “From great partners to outstanding youth, all the donors, those who honored us by watching, and all the helpers. I am overwhelmed by your support, enthusiasm, and friendship. Special thanks to Elizabeth Harsh, Bill Tom, Leslie Bumgarner, Virgil Strickler, Aaron Arnett, Dee Anders, Ryan Wilkins, Darby Jay Walton…and all the other volunteers. The success of this day would not have been possible without Lori Bowman, and Lora Vest, as well as Keith DiDonato, Cody Snyder, and Rob Frost.”

The Dean’s Charity Steer Show is coordinated by CFAES, the Telhio Credit Union, and the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, and is held in partnership with the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair. At the inaugural show in 2019, approximately $152,000 was raised for RMHC.

Located across the street from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the Columbus Ronald McDonald House provides not only lodging, but also meals, a place to rest, laundry facilities, an exercise room, informal gathering areas, and activities for siblings of hospitalized children. Each year, more than 82,000 nights of rest are provided to families of seriously ill children.