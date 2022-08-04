Encouraging new campaign from Beck’s

Share Facebook

Beck’s, founded on honoring God and helping farmers succeed, unveils a new marketing campaign, “Just Believe,” with messaging driven from Bible verse Mark 5:36, “Don’t be afraid. Just believe.”

“Our purpose of honoring God and helping farmers succeed is the heart and soul of Beck’s,” said Scott Beck, president of Beck’s. “Like many of our customers, faith, family, and farming are at the forefront of everything we do. And it’s what keeps this unwavering industry moving forward.”

Driven by weather and fluctuating commodity prices, farming is one of the most dangerous and unpredictable professions in our country. The campaign “Just Believe” reflects on the emotional roller-coaster of farming. From the highs of a record harvest to weeks of no rain. As inflation and interest rates increase, and input costs rise, this faith filled message encourages farmers to keep going and remember that God made them with purpose.

“Beck’s is bigger than seed, bigger than all the buildings, and bigger than being the third-largest retail seed brand in the United States,” said Ashley Fischer, marketing communications manager at Beck’s. “There is an undeniable energy that unites us all at Beck’s. We lead with a servant’s heart that is filled with faith, hope, and love.”

The emotionally-driven video uses captivating cinematography and a powerful script to follow the emotional journey of a farmer – from a life without limits to a life tested. The noticeable lack of branding throughout the video highlights Beck’s single objective; to encourage all farmers to “remember, He created you for this.”

“I haven’t been on social media much the last few years, but Beck’s summer dealer meeting in Indianapolis has really inspired me to be more vocal with my faith,” said Beck’s dealer Brad Paulus from Wakarusa, Indiana. “I can’t wait to share this amazing video with all my friends, and hopefully, they are encouraged to pass it along to their friends once they see it.”

To watch the campaign video, click here.