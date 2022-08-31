FABE Capstone Team places first in 2022 AGCO National Student Design Competition

Share Facebook

A team of The Ohio State University seniors majoring in food, agricultural and biological engineering (FABE) took home the gold in a national competition focused on the design of engineering projects advancing agriculture. The 2022 AGCO National Student Design Competition was a part of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) 2022 Annual International Meeting. Seven teams from five universities competed in the first phase of the competition, where only the top three were invited to the ASABE conference to deliver oral presentations about their design in the final phase.

Ohio State team members Katelyn Sang and Lindsey Shimoda represented their team which also included FABE students Emma Rand and Donny Smith. Their project was titled “Transpiration control for sustainable deep space food production.” The team was advised by Peter Ling and Jane Fife from the Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering at Ohio State in collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The team’s capstone project focused on transpiration control as an important component in growing fresh food for future deep space travel. The team developed a prototype system to demonstrate the materials and design of their final proposal, which they displayed as a part of their oral presentation in the competition.

The team also won one of this year’s FABE Capstone Communicator Awards for their project presentation at the FABE Annual Student Scholarship and Awards Banquet.

Their winning design will be shared on the ASABE website in the near future. Learn more about the AGCO National Student Design Competition: https://asabe.org/AGCOdesign

Congratulations Katelyn, Lindsey, Emma, and Donny!