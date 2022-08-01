Farmers support Farm Bureau Foundation with Gift of Grain

Share Facebook

As farmers deliver their harvested crops to market, more of them are choosing to donate a portion of their commodities to support the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation through the Gift of Grain program.

“It is a simple way to make a lasting difference,” said Kelly Burns, executive director of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. “The value of the grain can be used to support the future of Ohio agriculture.”

One such donation came in the form of nearly 90 bushels of soft red winter wheat at Heritage Cooperative’s Marysville location, from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

“Donating some of my grain and knowing that what my family has been able to grow on our farm can directly benefit the future of our industry through the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation means a lot to me,” the farmer said. “I would encourage other farmers to consider doing the same.”

In addition to supporting the Foundation’s commitment of inspiring and educating the next generation of farmers, gifting grain directly, rather than selling first and making a gift from the proceeds, may also provide a more significant tax savings. Contributing directly to the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation allows donors to avoid the sale of the commodity as income, while the production costs may still be deductible. A donor should always consult with their tax preparer to determine the tax implication prior to making a gift.

“We have worked alongside the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation to make this a very easy process where any farmer who wishes to do so may request that a load or certain number of bushel from the load can be put in the Foundation’s name at the time of delivery,” said Dave McIntosh, Grain Campus manager of Heritage Cooperative in Marysville. “Farmers have found this to be a great way to support a great cause. Simply request this at the scales and Heritage does the rest.”

To start the process of donating a Gift of Grain, farmers are asked to contact the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation to discuss their specific gift intentions before making their delivery to any Ohio Heritage Cooperative location.

For more details, contact Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Executive Director Kelly Burns: kburns@ofbf.org or 614-246-8275.