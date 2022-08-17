Grain Bin Rescue Simulator Dedication and Dinner

Share Facebook

Please join us in celebrating the new grain bin rescue simulator and safety training center at the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District. We will also have demonstrations of the engulfment and rescue procedures.

The event will be Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. A meal will be provided by Sams Meats at 6:30 p.m. at 82 Spring Hill Road, Clarksville, Ohio 45113

Guest speakers will be:

• U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District

• Paul Stevenson, Sr. Consultant, Risk Management Services, Nationwide Agribusiness

• Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director, Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association.

Register by Sept 1 at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScpXpKuv2EWB5jI98vKTVxzx9Bl324v83EoM8BkuF2wzBalmg/viewform.

Donations to the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you to our supporters: CWJFD Board Members, CWJFD Chief Bob Wysong, John Settlemyre, Settlemyre Seed Company, Goshen Twp. Chief Edward Myers, Antique Power Club, Cargill, Consolidated Grain & Barge, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Merchants National Bank, Aaron Baldwin, Diversified Industrial Services, Doug Morris (Millwright Services), Bill Finkbone, Kings Auto and Frame, Security Fence Group, Patton Concrete, Ohio Corn & Wheat, Washington Twp. (Warren County), AK Electric, Nick Thomas Excavating, NECAS (Grain Tube), The Ohio State University (donations of materials), AES Power Company, Chris Stingley of Stingley Family Farms, Village of Clarksville, Adams Twp., Vernon Twp., and the countless others who have assisted or donated to such a great cause.