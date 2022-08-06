       

Grand Drive Poultry Results

August 6, 2022 2022 Ohio State Fair Leave a comment

Grand Champion Pen of Meat Chickens Interview

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Meat Chickens Interview

Grand Champion Jr. Market Pen of Meat Chickens: Delaney Johnson, Jefferson County
Res. Grand Champion Jr. Market Pen of Meat Chickens: Caleb Bennett, Fayette County
Third: Alexandra Kinney, Logan County
Fourth: Kyle Stacklin, Union County and Fifth: Wyatt Stacklin, Union County 

Grand Champion Market Turkey Interview

Grand Champion Jr. Market Turkey: Madison Estep, Madison County
Res. Grand Champion Jr. Market Turkey: Blake Addis, Darke County and Third: Alivia Addis, Darke County

Check Also

2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Market Lamb Show results

The judge takes another look at the breed champions before the Grand Drive. Aug. 5, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Admin Login
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved