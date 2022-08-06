Grand Drive Poultry Results

\n\n\n\n\nGrand Champion Pen of Meat Chickens Interview\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nReserve Grand Champion Pen of Meat Chickens Interview\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nGrand Champion Jr. Market Pen of Meat Chickens: Delaney Johnson, Jefferson County\n\n\n\nRes. Grand Champion Jr. Market Pen of Meat Chickens: Caleb Bennett, Fayette County\n\n\n\nThird: Alexandra Kinney, Logan County\n\n\n\nFourth: Kyle Stacklin, Union County and Fifth: Wyatt Stacklin, Union County\u00a0\n\n\n\nGrand Champion Market Turkey Interview\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nGrand Champion Jr. Market Turkey: Madison Estep, Madison County\n\n\n\nRes. Grand Champion Jr. Market Turkey: Blake Addis, Darke County and Third: Alivia Addis, Darke County\n