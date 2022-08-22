Hartford Junior Fair donate pork to Ohio Association of Foodbanks

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks received a donation of processed pork from the Hartford Junior Fair youth livestock auction. The donation of nearly 6,500 pounds of pork, will benefit the clients of the Food Pantry Network of Licking County. The donation comes from the annual 4-H and FFA junior fair exhibitors’ livestock auction, where Englefield Oil Company and Duchess Shops, Heartland Bank, Licking County Farm Bureau and Intel purchased livestock from the auction and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) processed the meat.

“We are so grateful to see so many organizations coming together to support the youth involved in 4-H and the FFA and turning it into a generous protein donation for our network of food pantries in Licking County,” said Chuck Moore, executive director of the Food Pantry Network of Licking County. “This year the donation comes during a time where we are seeing an increased demand for food assistance due to inflation putting a strain on family budgets. Every contribution helps make a difference to our families who are struggling during this time.”

In addition to the donation from Hartford fair youth, Englefield Oil and Duchess Shops, Heartland Bank, Licking County Farm Bureau and Intel helped cover additional costs related to transporting and processing the donation. A special thanks also to Daniel James with the USDA Chicago District, Atiya Khan with the USDA Office of Food Safety, Tracy Intihar with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Annette Chambers-Smith and Stuart Hudson with the ODRC, and the Hartford Fair Senior Fair Board and Swine Committee for making the donation possible.

Ohioans and companies looking to donate or volunteer at a local foodbank, or seeking help with food, can visit ohiofoodbanks.org for more information.