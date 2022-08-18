       

John Settlemyre discusses current legislation

August 18, 2022 Featured Audio, Top Headlines 3 Comments

Dale chats with District 9 Ohio Corn & Wheat board member John Settlemyre about current legislation issues and his personal effort for his community in grain bin safety.

