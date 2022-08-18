John Settlemyre discusses current legislation

Dale chats with District 9 Ohio Corn & Wheat board member John Settlemyre about current legislation issues and his personal effort for his community in grain bin safety.
Check Also
Farm Science review celebrating 60 years
The diamond anniversary of Farm Science Review is on the horizon as the annual farm …
I do consider all of the ideas you have introduced on your post.
They are very convincing and will certainly work. Visit this WEBSITE and let me know if u enjoy it alot. thank you^^
these websites are really needed, you can learn a lot.
his article is very effective and valuable. I am very glad to read your blog. I hope you will soon share your next post about this discussion. Thanks for sharing and keep sharing