Junior dairy results (week 2)

Blake Griewe from Sidney is the exhibitor of both the Grand and Reserve Champion females in the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Jersey Show. Pictured left to right are Meredith Hageman of Shelby County (Meredith is Blake’s cousin and is holding the Reserve Grand Champion Jersey), Maggie Rodenbucher of Randolph, Ohio in Portage County (Ohio Junior Jersey Ambassador), and Blake Greiwe. Meredith and Blake end the 7th generation of Jersey showmen from Mill Valley Farms in Sidney. The family will be having a dispersal sale Sept. 10, 2022.

Pinterest Photos by Bernadette Arehart Brown Swiss YRP Junior Champion: Carissa Pittman, Wayne County YRP Res. Junior Champion: Daleyn Gehrig, Monroe County YRP Senior Champion: Madelyn Topp, Auglaize County YRP Senior Res. Champion: Kaylee Cherry, Wayne County YRP Grand Champion: Madelyn Topp, Auglaize County YRP Res. Grand Champion: Kaylee Cherry, Wayne County Carissa Pittman of West Salem was the exhibitor of the Junior Champion at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Brown Swiss Show. Guernsey Junior Show Junior Champion: Hannah Hurst, Warren County Res. Junior Champion: Silas Kohler, Fairfield County Senior Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County Senior Res. Champion: Silas Kohler, Fairfield County Grand Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County Res. Grand Champion: Silas Kohler, Fairfield County Warming up this Guernsey Winter Yearling for junior exhibitor Olivia Dicke of Celina is 22-month-old Chloe Harting of Coldwater. Parents Craig (at the halter) and Alex Harting say Chloe loves animals and everything farming. Judge Mike Hickman, Shelbyville, Tenn. chose, from left the right, the Grand Champion Guernsey exhibited by Aubree Topp, Shelby County, and the Reserve Champion Guernsey exhibited by Silas Kohler, Fairfield County. On the right is Ohio Jr. Guernsey Queen Madeline Headings, Union County. Jersey Junior Show Junior Champion: Blake Greiwe, Shelby County Res. Junior Champion: Eli Arp, Huron County Senior Champion: Blake Greiwe, Shelby County Res. Senior Champion: Blake Greiwe, Shelby County Grand Champion: Blake Greiwe, Shelby County Res. Grand Champion: Blake Greiwe, Shelby County Eli Arp of Norwalk is a first-year 4-H member from Huron County and his Five-Year-Old Jersey Cow “Glamour” was named Honorable Mention in the Grand Champion Jersey Junior Show. Pictured left to right are Josh Arp, Katie Arp, Eli Arp and Noah Arp. Ayrshire Junior Show Junior Champion: Ava Lahmers, Union County Junior Res. Champion: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County Senior Champion: Logan Topp, Auglaize County Res. Senior Champion: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County Senior Grand Champion: Logan Topp, Augliaze County Res. Senior Grand Champion: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County Share Facebook

